MSU Billings men's basketball

The Montana State Billings men's basketball team begins GNAC play on Thursday at Simon Fraser. 

 Photo courtesy MSU Billings athletics

BILLINGS — After sweeping Adams State University last weekend at Alterowitz Gymnasium, the Montana State Billings men's basketball team opens Great Northwest Athletic Conference play this week.

The Yellowjackets (4-2, 0-0) are at Simon Fraser University (6-1, 1-0) on Thursday in Burnaby, British Columbia. On Saturday, the Jackets visit Western Washington University (4-4, 0-1) in Bellingham, Washington.

The Jackets will then play three more nonconference opponents, including when they host Rocky Mountain College on Dec. 13, before traveling to Western Oregon for another GNAC contest on Jan. 2.

