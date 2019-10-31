BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's basketball program will be holding its 6th-Man Club Blue/Gold scrimmage on Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

The scrimmage will begin at 11 a.m. This year's Yellowjackets have six returners and seven newcomers.

MSUB opens the season Nov. 8-9 at the West Region Crossover in San Diego, California. The Yellowjackets will open against Fresno Pacific and follow against Point Loma.

Anyone interested in joining the 6th-Man Club can do so the day of the scrimmage or contact Hollie West at 406-896-5934.

