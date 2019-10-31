BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's basketball program will be holding its 6th-Man Club Blue/Gold scrimmage on Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The scrimmage will begin at 11 a.m. This year's Yellowjackets have six returners and seven newcomers.
MSUB opens the season Nov. 8-9 at the West Region Crossover in San Diego, California. The Yellowjackets will open against Fresno Pacific and follow against Point Loma.
Anyone interested in joining the 6th-Man Club can do so the day of the scrimmage or contact Hollie West at 406-896-5934.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.