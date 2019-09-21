DUPONT, Wash. — Payton Stott finished with a three-round total of 217 to finish tied for 28th as the Montana State Billings men's golf team finished 13th at the Saint Martin's Invitational on Saturday.

Stott, of Billings, opened with a 76 and followed with rounds of 71 and 70. Teammate Garrett Woodin, also of Billings, finished tied for 33rd with a 218 total. Woodin recorded rounds of 74, 72 and 72.

MSUB finished with an 891. The Jackets had rounds of 305, 299 and 287.

Simon Fraser was the team champion with an 833. 

Ethan de Graaf of British Columbia was the medalist with a 204 total. He tallied three consecutive rounds of 68. 

The Jackets will play at the Western Washington Invitational in Bellingham, Washington, on Monday and Tuesday.

