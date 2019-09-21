DUPONT, Wash. — Payton Stott finished with a three-round total of 217 to finish tied for 28th as the Montana State Billings men's golf team finished 13th at the Saint Martin's Invitational on Saturday.
Stott, of Billings, opened with a 76 and followed with rounds of 71 and 70. Teammate Garrett Woodin, also of Billings, finished tied for 33rd with a 218 total. Woodin recorded rounds of 74, 72 and 72.
MSUB finished with an 891. The Jackets had rounds of 305, 299 and 287.
Simon Fraser was the team champion with an 833.
Ethan de Graaf of British Columbia was the medalist with a 204 total. He tallied three consecutive rounds of 68.
The Jackets will play at the Western Washington Invitational in Bellingham, Washington, on Monday and Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.