PLEASANTON, Calif. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team opened its season with a 13th-place finish at the Bay Area Invitational, a 15-team tournament played at The Club at Ruby Hills.

Garrett Woodin led the Yellowjackets, finishing 27th in the 86-person field. He shot 74, 70 and 80 to finish with a overall stroke total of 224.

MSUB senior Payton Stott was tied for 52nd (84-73-77—243). 

"We certainly struggled overall, but we saw a lot of positive things that we can build on," MSUB coach Jeff Allen said in a press release.

The tournament's top individual finisher was Viktor Ölund from Concordia University (Oregon). Ölund posted a final score of 212 (74, 65, 73).

MSUB's team score was 931. Cal State East Bay took top team honors with a total of 876, and Chico State was second at 879.

