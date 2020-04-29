BILLINGS — Montana State University Billings men’s soccer coach Thomas Chameraud announced nine additions to the Yellowjacket roster on Tuesday.
Chameraud added four players from Washington, one from Oregon and players from Germany, England, Norway and Denmark.
Signing from Washington were Jason Cortes, a 6-foot-3 defender from Columbia Basin College; Tybalt Thornberry, a 5-11 defender who played one semester at Garner Webb University before joining the Jackets; 5-9 midfielder Brandon Dawson of Bellevue High School; and Edgar Ramirez, a 5-6 midfielder/forward transfer from Skagit Valley College.
The Oregon signee was Ty Vohland, a 5-11 forward from Sherwood High School in Tualatin.
Lars Funk is a 6-0 goalkeeper from Graben-Neudorf, Germany; Bradley Lowes is a 5-11 midfielder from Hexham, England, who played two seasons at Angelina College in Texas; Sebastian Nedergaard is a 6-5 defender from Viborg, Denmark; Mathias Kjolner is a 5-10 defender from Tonsberg, Norway.
The Jackets were 8-9-2 last season. This was Chameraud’s first recruiting class.
