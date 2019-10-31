BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's soccer team solidified its second-place spot in the GNAC standings with a 1-0 victory over Concordia Thursday afternoon at Herb Klindt Field.
The Yellowjackets (8-5, 5-2-1) host Saint Martin's on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Yellowjacket Field. It is their final home match of the season.
Andres Perez scored from the left side of the box at 19:29 for the only goal of the game. Liam Knox and Shantik Bedrosian registered assists.
Yellowjacket goal keeper Jessy Martin earned the shutout with three saves. It is MSUB's fourth shutout in the last five matches.
MSUB outshot the Cavaliers (7-6, 4-4) 12-7 and 7-3 for shots on goal.
