BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Pedro Arellano scored in the 75th minute to lift Cal State San Bernardino over Montana State Billings 1-0 Thursday at the Simon Fraser Showdown.
CSSB outshot the Yellowjackets 14-11 and 6-1 for shots on goal.
MSUB (0-1) plays No. 2-ranked Cal Poly Pomona on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
