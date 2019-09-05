BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Pedro Arellano scored in the 75th minute to lift Cal State San Bernardino over Montana State Billings 1-0 Thursday at the Simon Fraser Showdown.

CSSB outshot the Yellowjackets 14-11 and 6-1 for shots on goal.

MSUB (0-1) plays No. 2-ranked Cal Poly Pomona on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

