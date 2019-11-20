PORTLAND, Ore. — Three Montana State Billings men’s soccer players earned first-team all-GNAC honors, the league announced Tuesday.
Samuele Folla, Shantik Bedrosian and Jessy Martin all were named to the first team, while Luca Battistotti was named to the second team and Yaniss Aka, Cole Hage and Andres Perez were honorable mentions.
It’s the first time in program history that three Jackets have been named to the first team.
Martin led the league in saves with 88 and was second in save percentage (.779) and was named the GNAC freshman of the year. Bedrosian scored four goals with five assists and Folla helped anchor the back line that allowed 24 goals this season, a drop from 38 in 2018.
The Yellowjackets finished 5-6-1 in the GNCA, which was good for fourth place in the league.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.