BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' Austin Shafer scored the game-winning goal just two minutes and eight seconds into overtime as the Yellowjackets downed the University of Mary 2-1 in nonconference men's soccer on Sunday at Yellowjacket Field.
Mary's Luca Manzotti tied the game at 1-1 with 16 seconds left in regulation.
After playing to a 0-0 score at halftime, the Jackets' Theo Lamare scored on an assist by Shantik Bedrosian at 64:05 for a 1-0 lead.
Christian Thode and Lamare recorded assists on the game-winning goal.
Jackets' goalie Jessy Martin earned the win with four saves.
The Yellowjackets (3-3-1) begin Great Northwest Athletic Conference play Thursday with a match against Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.