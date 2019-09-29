Yellowjackets men's soccer

Montana State University Billings beat the University of Mary 2-1 in men's soccer at Yellowjacket Field on Sunday. 

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' Austin Shafer scored the game-winning goal just two minutes and eight seconds into overtime as the Yellowjackets downed the University of Mary 2-1 in nonconference men's soccer on Sunday at Yellowjacket Field.

Mary's Luca Manzotti tied the game at 1-1 with 16 seconds left in regulation.

After playing to a 0-0 score at halftime, the Jackets' Theo Lamare scored on an assist by Shantik Bedrosian at 64:05 for a 1-0 lead. 

Christian Thode and Lamare recorded assists on the game-winning goal.

Jackets' goalie Jessy Martin earned the win with four saves.

The Yellowjackets (3-3-1) begin Great Northwest Athletic Conference play Thursday with a match against Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho.

