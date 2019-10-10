LACEY, Wash. — Christian Thode and Andres Perez each scored two goals as Montana State Billings defeated Saint Martin's 5-1 Thursday in GNAC men's soccer.

The five goals is a season-high for the Yellowjackets (5-4-1, 2-1). MSUB, which has won four of its last five matches, plays at Seattle Pacific on Saturday night.

The Saints (5-3-2, 0-2-1) took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Jason Fairhurst at 5:10 in the match.

MSUB scored four straight goals, starting with Bryan Maxwell at 6:32. Thode scored both his goals in the first half with Perez scoring in each half.

Shantik Bedrosian had two assists for MSUB and goal keeper Jessy Martin made five saves.

The Yellowjackets outshot Saint Martin's 21-13 and 11-7 for shots on goal.

