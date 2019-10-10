LACEY, Wash. — Christian Thode and Andres Perez each scored two goals as Montana State Billings defeated Saint Martin's 5-1 Thursday in GNAC men's soccer.
The five goals is a season-high for the Yellowjackets (5-4-1, 2-1). MSUB, which has won four of its last five matches, plays at Seattle Pacific on Saturday night.
The Saints (5-3-2, 0-2-1) took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Jason Fairhurst at 5:10 in the match.
MSUB scored four straight goals, starting with Bryan Maxwell at 6:32. Thode scored both his goals in the first half with Perez scoring in each half.
Shantik Bedrosian had two assists for MSUB and goal keeper Jessy Martin made five saves.
The Yellowjackets outshot Saint Martin's 21-13 and 11-7 for shots on goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.