BILLINGS — Montana State Billings led by as many as 11 points in the second half but couldn't hold on in an 81-80 loss Thursday to GNAC foe Alaska Anchorage at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

Oggie Pantovic's offensive rebound and put-back layup with six seconds left gave the Seawolves the lead. Pantovic then stole the ball to preserve the win.

Zharon Richmond led MSU Billings (8-9, 3-6) with 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Richmond also had 10 rebounds, while teammate Brendan Howard added 19 points.

