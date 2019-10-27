BILLINGS — Ignacio Crespo's goal late in the second half lifted the Montana State Billings men's soccer team to a 1-0 win over Northwest Nazarene late Saturday night at Herb Klindt Field.
The GNAC match was moved from Yellowjacket Field because of weather conditions.
Crespo scored on a one-touch fast break off assists from Andres Perez and Theo Lamare at 72:40.
Yellowjacket goal keeper Jessy Martin made one save in the shut out.
MSUB out-shot the Nighthawks 11-9 and 7-1 for shots on goal.
The Yellowjackets (7-5-2, 4-2-1) continue their homestand with matches against Concordia (Thursday) and Saint Martin's (Saturday).
