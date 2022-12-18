LAS VEGAS — The Montana State University Billings men's basketball team posted a 1-1 record at the Holiday Hoops Classic here at the South Point Arena & Equestrian Center.
On Saturday the Yellowjackets defeated Missouri S&T, 75-70.
In tourney play Sunday Angelo State University edged MSUB, 59-55.
The Yellowjackets' (8-4) next game is at Alterowitz Gymnasium when they host Central Washington for a GNAC contest on Dec. 29 at 5:15 p.m.
Against Missouri S&T the Yellowjackets' Carrington Wiggins led all players in scoring, putting up 25 points. Steven Richardson netted 18 points. The Yellowjackets made 21 free throws, compared to 13 by the Miners.
Bilal Shabazz registered a double-double, with 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Jackets. Jajuan Tot had a team-high three assists, while his twin brother Jalen had two assists to go with eight points.
Shabazz led MSUB on Sunday against ASU with 14 points and seven boards. Wiggins and Abdul Bah each scored 10 points. Wiggins added five assists and four rebounds.
Angelo State led 32-23 at intermission in improving to 8-2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.