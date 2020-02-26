BILLINGS — The men's and women's basketball teams from Montana State Billings will wrap up their regular-season schedules beginning Thursday at Alterowitz Gym.

MSUB's women are still alive for a Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament berth. The Yellowjackets (14-13, 9-9) will host Western Washington at 5:15 p.m. Thursday and Simon Fraser on Saturday at 7:30 for Senior Night.

MSUB is tied for sixth place in the league standings with Saint Martin's. The top six teams in the conference qualify for the postseason tourney.

Senior guard Jeanann Lemelin set a school record by making 10 3-pointers in MSUB's last game, a 91-66 victory last Saturday at Seattle Pacific.

The Yellowjacket men (10-16, 5-13) are out of contention for a postseason berth, and will finish the 2019-20 season this weekend. MSUB will host Western Washington on Thursday at 7:30 and Simon Fraser on Saturday at 5:15.

Sophomore forward Brendan Howard ranks No. 2 in the GNAC in scoring at 20.6 points per game.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments