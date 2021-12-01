BILLINGS — Montana State Billings will host a Great Northwest Athletic Conference basketball doubleheader Thursday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The MSUB women welcome Northwest Nazarene at 5:15 p.m., followed by the Yellowjacket men facing NNU at 7:30. The teams will turn around and host GNAC foe Central Washington on Saturday.
The MSUB women (5-4) are are looking to snap a three-game losing streak. During the skid, the Jackets are shooting just 16.4% from 3-point range (9 for 55). MSUB also had the top rebounding margin in the GNAC after its first six games but has has been out-rebounded in each of the past three.
The Jacket men (2-4) split two home games last week, an 81-69 win over Black Hills State and a 60-51 loss to South Dakota Mines. The guard combo of Carrington Wiggins and Damen Thacker continues to page MSUB; Wiggins averages a team-best 15.3 points per game, while Thacker is at 14.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
After this week, MSUB won't resume GNAC play until Dec. 30.
