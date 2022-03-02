BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men’s and women’s basketball teams are ready to turn the page to the next phase of their respective seasons at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships this week.
The Yellowjacket men, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, will play fifth-seeded Central Washington in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. MSUB’s women, the No. 5 seed, will take on fourth-seeded Northwest Nazarene in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday at 1.
All 10 GNAC teams on the men’s and women’s side of the league will participate in the tournament this season. Typically the tourney is reserved for the top-six regular-season finishers, but the league announced the change in January in an effort to lessen the effects of postponements and cancellations due to the pandemic.
The first two rounds of games are being contested at Saint Martin’s University (in Lacey, Washington), and Seattle Pacific University. The other games, including the semifinals and championships, will be held at Saint Martin’s.
Both men’s and women’s teams from MSU Billings finished in the top six of the league’s regular-season standings, and would have qualified for the tournament even without it being expanded to 10 teams.
MSUB’s men are coming off their best regular-season finish in the GNAC era. The Yellowjackets were picked to finish 10th in the 10-team league but exceeded those expectations.
Led by the guard combination of Carrington Wiggins and Damen Thacker — who both earned all-conference accolades this week — MSUB went 9-8 in league games (and 13-14 overall). The Jackets are making their first postseason appearance since 2019.
“We had a pretty satisfying finish,” coach Mick Durham said in a press release. “You could always think of a game or two that could’ve went another way, but we also won a couple close games.
“Given what we were expected to finish, finishing fourth and getting a first-round bye makes me feel good overall — especially in such a competitive league.”
In MSUB’s most recent meeting with Central Washington, Thacker scored 30 points and the Jackets won 90-77 in Ellensburg, Washington on Feb. 24. The Yellowjackets won the first matchup also, a 66-64 win in a much closer game on Dec. 4 at Alterowitz Gymnasium, as Malik Brikat scored the game-winning basket with 0.7 seconds left.
This will be MSUB’s first meeting against CWU in the GNAC tournament.
The Yellowjackets haven’t won a GNAC tourney title since 2012.
MSUB’s women finished the regular season with a 16-11 overall record and 10-5 in the conference.
The Jackets and NNU split their regular-season series. The Yellowjackets won the conference opener 71-67 at Alterowitz Gymnasium, and NNU won the most recent matchup 86-76 on Feb. 26 in Nampa, Idaho.
“Both teams defended their home court this year in the split of our season series by having huge fourth quarters,” MSUB coach Kevin Woodin stated in a press release. “Thursday’s matchup should be a great game and I expect a close, down to the wire contest.
“We are aware of what they will do and they know us well too. It will come down to who wants it the most and fourth-quarter execution. I have liked our focus this week and I believe we are ready to play our best game of the season.”
On Wednesday, three MSUB players were named to the All-GNAC team. Forward Taryn Shelley was a unanimous first-team selection. Forward Cariann Kunkel was a second-team pick and was also named the league’s newcomer of the year. Guard Kortney Nelson was named honorable mention.
Shelley has previous tournament experience for the Yellowjackets, as do guards Addison Gardner and Danielle Zahn and forward Shayla Montague. Shelley, Montague, Gardner and Zahn all played in MSUB’s most recent playoff game, a 69-54 loss to Western Washington in the quarterfinals in 2020.
MSUB is making its 11th postseason appearance under Woodin, and has made the GNAC tourney in 8 of 11 seasons since its inception in 2011. The Yellowjackets are 6-6 all-time in GNAC tournament games, and won the championship in 2018.
The winners of the men’s and women’s championships will earn the GNAC’s automatic berth to the NCAA West Regional, which will be held March 11-14.
