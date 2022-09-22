BILLINGS — Montana State Billings was swept Thursday afternoon during a soccer doubleheader at Yellowjacket Field.
In the Great Northwest Athletic Conference matches, the Yellowjacket men lost to Simon Fraser University 2-1 and the MSUB women fell to Saint Martin's 4-1.
The men fell to 2-4-0 overall and 0-1-0 in the GNAC. The women dipped to 1-5-2 and 1-2-0.
Sydney Torres gave the Yellowjackets an early 1-0 advantage with her goal in the women's game. Jackie Sharpe provided the assist.
Saint Martin's (3-2-1, 1-1-1) tied the match with an own goal, then followed up with goals by Mia Fleming, Rayvn Mummey and Taylor Goodpaster.
In the men's game, SFU (4-2-0, 1-0-0) jumped ahead 2-0 on first-half goals by Sebastian Sjo and Devin O'Hea.
Callum Bryan scored for MSUB in the 60th minute off an assist by Jeremie Briquet.
Photos: MSU Billings women's soccer competes against Saint Martin's University in Billings
MSU Billings women's soccer competes against Saint Martin's University in Billings
Updated
MSU Billings women's soccer competes against Saint Martin's University in Billings
Updated
MSU Billings women's soccer competes against Saint Martin's University in Billings
Updated
MSU Billings women's soccer competes against Saint Martin's University in Billings
Updated
MSU Billings women's soccer competes against Saint Martin's University in Billings
Updated
MSU Billings women's soccer competes against Saint Martin's University in Billings
Updated
MSU Billings women's soccer competes against Saint Martin's University in Billings
Updated
MSU Billings women's soccer competes against Saint Martin's University in Billings
Updated
MSU Billings women's soccer competes against Saint Martin's University in Billings
Updated
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.