BILLINGS — Montana State Billings was swept Thursday afternoon during a soccer doubleheader at Yellowjacket Field.

In the Great Northwest Athletic Conference matches, the Yellowjacket men lost to Simon Fraser University 2-1 and the MSUB women fell to Saint Martin's 4-1.

The men fell to 2-4-0 overall and 0-1-0 in the GNAC. The women dipped to 1-5-2 and 1-2-0.

Sydney Torres gave the Yellowjackets an early 1-0 advantage with her goal in the women's game. Jackie Sharpe provided the assist.

Saint Martin's (3-2-1, 1-1-1) tied the match with an own goal, then followed up with goals by Mia Fleming, Rayvn Mummey and Taylor Goodpaster.

In the men's game, SFU (4-2-0, 1-0-0) jumped ahead 2-0 on first-half goals by Sebastian Sjo and Devin O'Hea.

Callum Bryan scored for MSUB in the 60th minute off an assist by Jeremie Briquet.

