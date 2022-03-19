BILLINGS — The men's and women track and field teams at Montana State Billings swept the team titles Saturday afternoon at the Yellowjackets/Battlin' Bears Icebreaker Open meet, held at Lockwood High School and MSUB.
The MSUB men beat rival Rocky Mountain College 153-129.5, while the Yellowjacket women prevailed over Montana Tech with 182 points.
MSUB had a total of nine winners, including Forrest Cross in the discus and Bradley Graves in the 110-meter high hurdles.
The other firsts for the Yellowjackets were recorded by Braden Anderson (shot put), Annelise Clark (400 hurdles), Benjamin Ralston (200 meters), Madeline Severson (400 meters), Ase Ackerman (800 meters), Kailee Stoppel (5,000 meters) and Ryder Klein (javelin).
Rocky came away with wins from Kellan Wahl (200 meters), Sydney Little Light (800 meters), Dakota Manecke (pole vault), Joseph Vanden Bos (400 meters) and Jackson Wilson (1,500 meters).
