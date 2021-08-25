BILLINGS — The men's and women's soccer teams from Montana State Billings each won exhibition matches Wednesday against the University of Providence. The Yellowjacket women won 1-0 and the men prevailed 3-0.
In the women's match, Billings West graduate Jillian Hust scored the game's only goal within the first 10 minutes. MSUB went on to post its second exhibition shutout of the young season.
Hust, a freshman, scored as she beat a Providence defender and tucked a high shot just over the glove of goalkeeper Justine Humphry and under the crossbar.
In the men's game, the Yellowjackets got goals from Valdemar Fogt in the first half and Jayse Judkins and Halil Yilmaz in the second. Yilmaz's goal came on a penalty kick.
Defensively, the Jackets limited the Argos to one shot.
MSUB's men play their final exhibition tune-up on Sunday at 3 p.m. against Carroll College at home. The women travel to Division I Montana on Sunday at noon.
