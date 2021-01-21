BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team has scheduled four games against crosstown opponents to be played in the coming weeks.
As of now, the Yellowjackets will face Yellowstone Christian College at home on Feb. 6, as well as play a home-and-home series with Rocky Mountain College on Feb. 10 at RMC's Fortin Center and Feb. 17 at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
The games against Rocky will be part of doubleheaders with the women's teams. MSUB's women announced a 10-game schedule for 2021 on Wednesday.
The Jackets are also scheduled for a rematch with YCC on Feb. 27 at Alterowitz.
The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, of which MSUB is a member, will not play formal men's and women's basketball schedules this season because of COVID-19 precautions. Teams have the autonomy to schedule games independently, though conference champions will not be crowned.
Per GNAC mandate, no fans will be allowed at Yellowjacket basketball games. All MSUB home events will feature a live video stream on the MSUB Sports YouTube channel, and live statistics will be available through www.msubsports.com.
