GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team finished 12th of 20 teams at the conclusion of play Tuesday in the RJGA Palm Valley Classic at Palm Valley Golf Club.

The Yellowjackets fired a two-day, three-round total of 915 to complete the event at 51-over par. MSUB outpaced the other Great Northwest Athletic Conference team in the field, Northwest Nazarene, which finished in 18th place with a 68-over 932.

Junior Carson Garner led MSUB by finishing tied for 37th with a total 12-over 228 (71-81-76). The Jackets' remaining scorers were closed out by junior and Laurel alum Paul O'Neil and senior Dawson Strobel (both tied-47th, 230), junior and Billings Senior grad Brady Cady (tied-75th, 235) and junior Kevin Kolb (tied-90th, 240).

Colorado Mesa took home both a team and a joint individual title at the event. The Mavericks posted a 6-over 870 team score to win by 13 strokes, while CMU's Cole Beyer and Midwestern State's (Texas) Mason Mikeska shared the individual crown after each shot a 3-under 213 for the tournament.

MSUB will play next when it begins postseason play later this month at the GNAC Championships in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with first- and second-round play in the two-day event to tee off April 24 at The Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course.