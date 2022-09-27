BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team ended play Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational with a 14th-place finish out of 17 teams in the field.
The Yellowjackets, who recorded a three-day score of 903 (297-298-308), had two top-50 individual finishers at the par-72 Bellingham Country Club. Sophomore Carson Garner, who transferred to MSUB from Arkansas-Monticello in the offseason, finished with an overall score of 223 for the tournament to end up tied for 42nd place.
Laurel graduate Paul O'Neil joined him in the top 50 after firing a 225 across his three rounds to finish tied for 49th, highlighted by a 2-under-par 70 during his second round Monday.
The Jackets' lineup was rounded out by senior Dawson Strobel (226, tied-53rd), junior Blake Finn (231, tied-63rd) and freshman Jarek Shepherd (242, tied-84th).
Holy Names University's Edvin Backstrom won the individual title after beating Cal State Dominguez Hills' Andy Yoon in a playoff hole. Host Western Washington won the team title with a three-round score of 852.
MSUB golf competes next at its home meet for the fall, the Yellowjacket Fall Invitational, which begins play Monday at Lake Hills Golf Club in Billings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.