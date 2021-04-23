INDIANAPOLIS — The Montana State Billings men's golf team has qualified for the NCAA Division II Regional golf championships for the first time in program history.

MSUB is one of four teams from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference chosen among 16 qualifiers for the combined West and South Central regional tournament. The three-round event will be held May 6-8 at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington.

The top four teams among the field of 16, as well as the highest-placing individual not on one of the top-four squads will advanced to the D-II national tournament May 17-21 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The Yellowjackets are coming off a third-place finish at the GNAC championships earlier this week, which were also held at The Home Course. Garrett Woodin placed third, becoming just the fourth player in program history to finish in the top five at the conference tournament. MSUB's Caleb Trost also finished in the top 10.

The other GNAC teams to qualify for regionals are Saint Martin's, Western Washington and Northwest Nazarene.

Tags

Load comments