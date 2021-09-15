RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five different Montana State Billings players scored goals in a 5-2 men's soccer victory Wednesday against South Dakota Mines.
The match was the final nonconference tuneup for the Yellowjackets (2-3-2), who begin Great Northwest Athletic Conference play on Oct. 2 at Seattle Pacific.
Paul Cuevas and Edgar Ramirez each had a goal and an assist for the Jackets, while Bryan Maxwell, Austin Shafer and Jeremie Briquet also had goals.
South Dakota Mines got goals from Garrett Cole and Darik Dudley. MSUB outshot the Hardrockers 17-11.
The Yellowjackets are now 8-0-1 all-time against South Dakota Mines and 2-0-1 in road contests against the Hardrockers. The game marked the most goals scored by an MSUB team since a 5-1 win over Saint Martin’s on Oct. 10, 2019.
