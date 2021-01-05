BILLINGS — Montana State Billings men’s soccer coach Thomas Chameraud announced the signing of Jeremie Briquet to the Yellowjackets' program on Tuesday.
Briquet is the eighth signing for MSUB, and its first junior college transfer.
"Jeremie is a smart player, and will bring a different profile to our center midfield," Chameraud was quoted as saying in a school press release. "He is good on the ball, and his passing qualities are outstanding. He will have to raise his level in order to adapt quickly to the NCAA Div. II level, but with his experience from France and the U.S., I’m sure he can bring quality minutes to us. Jeremie is also a top student, which is important to our program.”
Briquet was last on the field during the 2019 season, playing for Dodge City Community College in Kansas. As a true freshman, Briquet saw action in 13 of the team’s 15 matches coming off the bench. His sophomore season in the fall of 2020 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prior to his collegiate career, Briquet attended Lycée Jules Ferry in his hometown of Cannes, France, and was selected to the Mediterranean Regional Team in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.