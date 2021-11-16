PORTLAND, Ore. — Tying the program record for All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference selections in a season, the Montana State Billings men’s soccer team featured eight picks announced by the league office Tuesday.
Halil Yilmaz and Marvin Putu were unanimous first-team all-conference selections, Luca Battistotti and Mathias Kjølner were second-team picks, and Jeremie Briquet, Paul Cuevas, Brad Lowes, and Bryan Maxwell each earned honorable mention all-league.
Yilmaz ranked second in the conference with 11 goals, in his first season on the field with the Yellowjackets. Putu led the GNAC with seven assists.
Battistotti broke the program record for games played, recording his 73rd and final appearance on Saturday. Kjølner provided three assists while starting 14 of 16 games.
Cuevas ranked second on the team with nine points, including four goals and an assist. Lowes was stellar in 15 starts in the central midfield unit.
Maxwell played in all 16 matches and led the team with 1,470 minutes. Briquet was a major facilitator, ranking second on the team with four assists.
Alex Mejia of Seattle Pacific, who led the GNAC and the NCAA Division II West Region in goals with 14, was the conference’s unanimous selection for Player of the Year. SPU goalkeeper Lars Helleren was named the defensive player of the year, and Falcons head coach Kevin Sakuda was picked as the coach of the year.
Lukas Juodkunaitis of Northwest Nazarene was named the league's top freshman, and Conrad Cheng of Simon Fraser was selected as newcomer of the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.