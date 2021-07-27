BILLINGS — Michael Bazemore began his career in athletic administration as a mere intern a decade ago at Montana State Billings, assisting with game-day operations, media relations and anything else they threw his way.
“I wanted to take in as much information as possible,” Bazemore recalled. “I’m kind of a nerd in that sense, because I like to have a lot of information at my disposal.”
It served him well.
On Tuesday, Bazemore was officially introduced as MSUB’s new athletic director during an on-campus press conference, the culmination of a professional journey that has led him back to his roots.
The 38-year-old Bazemore, who played college football at Michigan State, was hired on June 17 to replace previous AD Krista Montague, who announced she was stepping down after nine years. Bazemore’s first official day on the job was Monday, a day he described as “the calm before the storm.”
Bazemore has big plans to raise the bar for the Yellowjackets, with the hopes of making them more relevant on a regional and, yes, national stage.
“I’ve always seen MSUB as a school that has reached some level of success. I’d been a part of those when I was on staff previously,” he said. “But it’s a matter of us being more consistent with that success.
“Once we have consistent success within the conference, that’s when we can elevate within the region and then nationally.”
Bazemore was hired from a pool of more than 60 applicants and three finalists to succeed Montague.
During his first stint in the MSUB athletic department, he eventually rose to roles as chief rules officer and compliance liaison to the NCAA and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
After leaving the Jackets in 2016, he went on to work in associate AD roles at Truman State in Kirksville, Missouri, and Metro State in Denver. Both are D-II institutions.
He most recently worked as the assistant director of academic and membership affairs for the NCAA.
After his college football career ended, Bazemore spent four seasons from 2007-2010 with the Billings Outlaws professional indoor team and one season in 2011 with the Sioux Falls Storm.
MSUB’s chancellor, Dr. Stefani Hicswa, spoke Tuesday about the qualities Bazemore will bring to the AD’s chair.
“Mike truly cares about student-athletes and their success. He really embodies that dynamic leadership and creative thinking that I wanted,” Hicswa said.
Bazemore indicated that fundraising is a major priority for the department, especially during trying times caused by COVID-19.
The Yellowjackets’ operating budget has historically hovered around $5 million annually, but the pandemic wreaked havoc on athletic finances everywhere, especially at the Division II level.
MSUB also has facilities improvements to undertake, which have been planned for a few years already.
“We definitely hope to pound the pavement and speak to our vision of where we want to take MSUB,” Bazemore said. “Our student-athletes need the support from a scholarship standpoint, from a resource standpoint, and in terms of operating expenses.
“I think the misconception can be — you look at these Division I programs and they have an immense amount of funding, and sometimes we don’t realize that a lot of Division II institutions still need a lot of support just for the baseline operation budget.
“So when we’re out in the community asking for support, it’s not to go on fancy trips. It’s to No. 1 support (student-athletes) adequately and to advance our facilities and our structure so we can keep up with the times. Our student-athletes deserve to be competing in facilities that are of the cutting edge.”
Bazemore also talked about his ability to relate to college athletes — having been one himself — and the need to recruit and develop high-character and high-performance people, and do so in a grassroots way.
“Recruiting the right student-athletes,” he said. “Someone that’s of high character, that can perform academically and athletically, and recognizing that they’re not a finished product so when they come under our care we want them to know that they have the resources to leave here as a better person and go on to contribute to their communities.”
Bazemore considers himself an adopted son of Billings, and his hiring as AD of the state’s only D-II institution means he has achieved a goal he set for himself when he first started as an intern a decade ago.
Now he’s ready to lead the Yellowjackets into a new era.
“We may not have the most resources, but we are resourceful,” Bazemore said. “We will use what we have to achieve what we want to achieve. We definitely want to focus on solutions. We may have some road bumps, but we’re going to be creative to find those solutions so we can attain our metrics of success.
“I’m very passionate. I’m highly competitive. I can’t play as well as I used to, but that fire still burns within me. Hopefully, when I get a chance to meet the student-athletes in person I can pass on that fire.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.