ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Montana State Billings went cold in the second half Tuesday night in a 64-57 men's basketball defeat at Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent Alaska Anchorage.

The Yellowjackets (10-11, 6-5 GNAC) led by as many as nine points in the first half after Damen Thacker and Carrington Wiggins got hot from beyond the arc. But the Seawolves (11-5, 6-3­­) went on a 13-2 run in the final 6:33 to preserve their perfect 8-0 record at home.

Thacker led all players with 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting — including 7 for 11 on 3s — while adding four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. MSUB also got 13 points from Wiggins.

MSUB's 10 made 3s were the third-most the team has made in GNAC play this season. The Jackets scored 24 of their 30 first-half points off 3-pointers, then finished 2 for 11 from distance in the second half.

Alaska Anchorage outshot MSUB 52% to 40% from the field in the second half. Tobin Karlberg led the Seawolves with 18 points.

MSUB's road trip continues with a Saturday afternoon game at Seattle Pacific.

