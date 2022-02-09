ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Montana State Billings went cold in the second half Tuesday night in a 64-57 men's basketball defeat at Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent Alaska Anchorage.
The Yellowjackets (10-11, 6-5 GNAC) led by as many as nine points in the first half after Damen Thacker and Carrington Wiggins got hot from beyond the arc. But the Seawolves (11-5, 6-3) went on a 13-2 run in the final 6:33 to preserve their perfect 8-0 record at home.
Thacker led all players with 25 points on 9-for-17 shooting — including 7 for 11 on 3s — while adding four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. MSUB also got 13 points from Wiggins.
MSUB's 10 made 3s were the third-most the team has made in GNAC play this season. The Jackets scored 24 of their 30 first-half points off 3-pointers, then finished 2 for 11 from distance in the second half.
Alaska Anchorage outshot MSUB 52% to 40% from the field in the second half. Tobin Karlberg led the Seawolves with 18 points.
MSUB's road trip continues with a Saturday afternoon game at Seattle Pacific.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.