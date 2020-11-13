BILLINGS — Montana State Billings announced Friday that it will not compete in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference schedule for men’s and women’s basketball during the 2020-21 season.
According to a press release issued by the athletic department, the decision was made due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made after a conference call between the GNAC Board earlier Friday.
MSUB will still be able to independently schedule games against other institutions, the release stated, though not before Jan. 7.
“It is a gut-wrenching decision, but the health and safety of our student-athletes, our campus community, the Billings community, as well as the families of all those involved comes first,” MSUB athletic director Krista Montague said in a statement.
“We remain committed to supporting our student-athletes through this challenging and uncertain time. We would also like to thank our medical professionals, athletic trainers, coaches and staff who have worked diligently towards ensuring a safe return to competition since the pandemic began in March.”
MSUB is among six GNAC schools opting out of a conference schedule for men’s and women’s basketball, joining Alaska Anchorage, Central Washington, Simon Fraser, Western Oregon and Western Washington.
Four teams — Alaska Fairbanks, Northwest Nazarene, Saint Martin’s and Seattle Pacific — have indicated that they will participate in a conference season.
MSUB's other winter sport, men's and women's indoor track and field, doesn't compete in a GNAC schedule, but Montague said those teams have the opportunity to still take part in meets this season. The GNAC indoor track championships has already been canceled due to the pandemic.
According to the release, fall sports at MSUB, which include men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country, will not participate in a conference or championship schedule during the spring of 2021.
Fall sports will proceed with their regularly-scheduled, countable athletically related activities hours, which includes team practices and nonconference games against outside competition during the spring of 2021, the release stated.
Additionally, MSUB announced that its spring sports, which could begin competition schedules as early as February, remain on track to compete. Those sports include baseball, softball, men’s and women’s track and field, women’s triathlon, and men’s and women’s golf.
This story will be updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.