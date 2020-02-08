NAMPA, Idaho — Montana State Billings continued its men's basketball struggles Saturday with an 88-80 GNAC loss on the road at Northwest Nazarene.

Jayden Bezzant scored 24 points and Olamilekan Adetunji had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead NWN. It was the Yellowjackets' sixth loss in their past seven games.

Brendan Howard's 17 points led the way for MSUB (9-13, 4-10 GNAC). Zharon Richmond added 15 points and Jordan Lehrer added 13.

Howard hit three 3-pointers, though the Yellowjackets made just 7 of 27 shots from beyond the arc. The Nighthawks outrebounded MSUB 42-32.

