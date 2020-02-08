NAMPA, Idaho — Montana State Billings continued its men's basketball struggles Saturday with an 88-80 GNAC loss on the road at Northwest Nazarene.
Jayden Bezzant scored 24 points and Olamilekan Adetunji had 12 points and 13 rebounds to lead NWN. It was the Yellowjackets' sixth loss in their past seven games.
Brendan Howard's 17 points led the way for MSUB (9-13, 4-10 GNAC). Zharon Richmond added 15 points and Jordan Lehrer added 13.
Howard hit three 3-pointers, though the Yellowjackets made just 7 of 27 shots from beyond the arc. The Nighthawks outrebounded MSUB 42-32.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.