BILLINGS — On a rainy Friday, Montana State Billings and Saint Martin's split a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader at Pirtz Field. The teams each won two games during the two-day, four-game series.
The Yellowjackets took the second game by a 16-13 score after plating 13 runs combined in the fifth and sixth innings. Mitch Winter hit his third home run of the day and drove in three runs, while P.J. Ausmus had four RBIs. James Anderson and Kevin Blair drove in three RBIs apiece.
In the opener, Saint Martin's scored five in the first, five in the seventh and nine in the ninth in a 22-11 victory. The Saints were led offensively by Dakota Hill's five RBIs, while Cody Chavis and Reid Little each went 3 for 4 with three runs scored.
Carson Green (twice), Anderson and Winter all hit home runs for MSUB.
The teams split a doubleheader on Thursday, with Saint Martin's winning the opener 11-5 and the Yellowjackets taking the seven-inning nightcap 2-0 behind Matthew Houlihan's one-hit shutout.
