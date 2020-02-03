PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State University Billings' Matthew Houlihan has been named the Great Northwest Athletic Conference pitcher of the week.
The freshmen from Renton, Washington, picked up the win in the Yellowjackets’ 1-0 victory over Point Loma Nazarene University to close out a doubleheader sweep on Friday. In the seven-inning game, Houlihan allowed two hits, walked one and struck out six in four innings as he picked up his first collegiate win in his first collegiate game.
Houlihan threw 75 pitches and now has a 0.00 earned run average to start the year. MSUB (2-1) travels to Colorado this weekend for games against Colorado State University, Pueblo and the University of Sioux Falls.
