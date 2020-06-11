BILLINGS — Great Falls native Courteney Shovlin wrapped up her four-year collegiate soccer career at Montana State Billings last fall but recently signed a contract with the Soccer Management Institute and will play this fall in Rome, Italy.
According to the SMI website, players at the Soccer Management Institute gain visibility and showcase their talent with the goal of signing a contract with Italian soccer clubs at pro and semi-pro levels.
Shovlin, a defender for the Yellowjackets, was an honorable mention All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference selection as a senior last season. She appeared in all 17 games and finished third on the team with 1,383 minutes. She scored her first career goal against Saint Martin’s in her final game and finished the season with 31 shot attempts.
Shovlin will pursue a post-graduate degree in sports management and coaching while at SMI.
“We are really excited and proud of her,” MSUB coach Stephen Cavallo said in a press release. “Courteney grew up and played in Montana so this is a big step for her to go overseas, continue her education, and continue her soccer career. We are looking forward to seeing what success she can achieve there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.