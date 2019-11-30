BILLINGS — Tyler Green and Brendan Howard scored 27 points apiece Saturday night as Montana State Billings rallied past Adams State 95-81 in men's basketball at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

Howard also grabbed 10 rebounds and Green buried six 3-pointers for the Yellowjackets (4-2).

MSUB rallied in the second half for the second night in a row in subduing the Colorado school.

The Yellowjackets trailed 41-38 at intermission, but shot 55% and outscored Adams State 57-40 during the final 20 minutes.

Green tallied 24 of his points after halftime. Howard scored 18 of his points in the first half.

Chrishon Dixon added 11 points to the Yellowjackets' attack.

Adams State (2-4) was led by the 20 points and 12 rebounds of Kaelin Crane. Teammates Juwan Green and Ricky Norris had 16 points each.

MSUB will open GNAC play this Thursday at Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada.

