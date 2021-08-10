BILLINGS — Montana State Billings' Yellowjacket Athletic Association announced Tuesday that its Athletics Scholarship Endowment will be renamed in honor of the late Bruce Parker.
Before embarking on a distinguished career in athletic administration across the state, Parker played tennis for MSUB — then known as Eastern Montana College — for four years. He served as student body president as a senior, and graduated in 1979.
He was inducted into the MSUB athletic hall of fame in 2020. The endowment will now be named Bruce Parker Athletics Scholarship Endowment.
Within the state, Parker served in athletics at Montana State in Bozeman, then rose to the role of athletic director at Carroll College and Rocky Mountain College prior to his retirement in 2018. Parker died on July 2 after a long fight with diabetes.
Parker was selected as athletic director of year in the Frontier Conference nine times and the Under Armour national AD of the year three times. He has also been inducted into six different halls of fame: Montana State Bozeman, Carroll College, Rocky Mountain College, Montana State Billings, the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA).
"While I had the privilege of only knowing Bruce for such a short time, his passion for EMC/MSUB and athletics was evident,” MSUB senior development officer Nick Schmidt said in a press release.
“We wanted to find the appropriate way to honor him that was a proper reflection of his distinguished career, and when this idea was suggested, it was perfect. This allows Bruce’s legacy to be forever attached to all of the sports at MSUB — how we would like to think he would have wanted it.”
For donation information to the Bruce Parker Athletics Scholarship Endowment at MSUB, email nick.schmidt@msubfoundation.com or call 406-657-2253.
