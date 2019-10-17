BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College golf programs will be competing against each other on Saturday and Sunday.
The men will play in the Grob Cup, while the women will compete in the Spalding Cup.
The two college programs will play 18-hole alternate shot matches at Lake Hills (9 a.m. to noon) on Saturday and follow with 18-hole best ball matches at Yellowstone Country Club at 2 p.m.
Play will finish on Sunday at Peter Yegen Golf Course with 18-hole singles match starting at 10 a.m.
Lake Hills is MSUB's home course while Yegen is Rocky's. This is the first time the teams will play each other at Yellowstone.
The Battlin' Bears won both cups last year. The event is named for former Billings professional golfers Mike Grob and Leslie Spalding.
