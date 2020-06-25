BILLINGS — Montana State Billings sprinter Anne Lory Chevalier is no ordinary student-athlete.
For starters, she is a 26-year-old senior set to return for her final season in the fall. Born in Haiti, she has lived in places including Idaho, Missouri, and Montana, been a member of the Army National Guard, and was raised with 13 brothers and sisters. Chevalier’s colorful mosaic of life experiences have shaped her personality and helped her become an important leader for much younger Yellowjacket teammates. On the track, she continues to improve and claims to some of the top times on the team over the past three seasons in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, and 400-meter relay.
Chevalier’s current success did not come without first facing adversity. She spent her first eight years of life in Port-au-Prince Haiti. Safety is an extreme concern for the residents of Haiti and the country continues to be extremely poor and politically unstable, even by comparison to its neighbors like the bordering Dominican Republic. After considering all these factors, Chevalier’s mother, Angelaine Jules, desired to give her the opportunity for a better life and she was adopted from an orphanage and came to the U.S. along with her younger sister Shaika (23).
“It wasn’t unusual at the time for siblings in our situation to get separated from each other and go to different families,” Chevalier recalled. “When I met my future parents (Gary and Crystal Chevalier), I insisted we were a package deal. It wasn’t going to be one or the other. They got both of us.”
Chevalier lived in Idaho for a short time before moving to Missouri briefly and then Billings, where she went to Skyview High School and has resided for the past 11 years. Arriving in an area of the country not known for its diversity was difficult.
“Learning to speak English was hard,” Chavalier said. “Kids used to make fun of our accents and we were just thrown into a completely different culture and a new school. Most of the time, I was the only black kid in my class, so it took a while to adjust to living in the United States.”
Over time, Chevalier and her sister adapted to life in a completely new setting, but with her biological family still residing in Haiti’s capital and largest city, she continually worried about their safety.
Then on Jan. 12, 2010, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked Haiti in the early evening. Most estimates pointed to a death toll north of 100,000. Chevalier had no way to communicate with members of her family after the earthquake and did not find out they had survived it until years later. Already one of the poorest countries in the world prior to the disaster, Haitians possessed few resources to rebuild their country’s infrastructure, a challenge that continues today. For the past several years, Chevalier has been able to connect with her Haitian relatives through Facebook, but visiting can be a dangerous endeavor and she has not been back since age 13.
Spending her formative years in Billings, Chevalier developed her love for sports at a young age. She always looked forward to P.E. class in elementary and middle school and was naturally athletic. “I always wanted to race against all the boys and prove I was faster than them,” she said.
When she made it to Skyview, a teacher noted her fondness for racing and pushed her to try out for the track team. That teacher was the legendary Kas Ioane, a MSUB hall of fame inductee who has coached basketball, track and field and golf for Skyview.
Chevalier found moderate success using her raw talent right away, but many of the other runners on the team had years of training and technique to draw upon. She set a goal of making the school’s 400-meter relay team and turned to former MSUB assistant cross country coach and friend Trent Tucker for tips on how to improve.
Before long, she accelerated past many of her teammates on the track and won a coveted spot on the relay team as a senior. She also worked a number of jobs while going to school to pay her own way for things such as athletic fees and uniform cost. All of her extra effort culminated in a trip to the Montana state meet and she helped set a new Skyview school record running a leg of the 400-meter relay.
Chevalier graduated in 2013 on the dean’s list. She was encouraged by Tucker to go to college and continue running track and she chose MSUB because it was close to home and she could compete for then head coach Dave Coppock. After Coppock retired in 2017, Jonathan Woehl moved up from assistant coach and the two developed a good relationship, enabling Chevalier to continue gaining speed on the track.
After her freshman campaign, Chevalier received an intriguing letter from a recruiter in the Army National Guard. She learned more about it and eventually dropped out at MSUB to attend basic training in 2016.
“I never really thought I was the type of person to join the military, but because I was so grateful to be in this country, I thought joining the National Guard would be a good way to show my appreciation and give back,” she said.
She specialized in military policing and deployed for one month to the Lolo National Forest in northwest Montana, working security checkpoints for firefighters near Seeley Lake before returning to Billings. A lightning strike started the Rice Ridge Fire and it grew to over 100,000 acres before firefighting personnel were able to contain it with the help of the National Guard.
“My military training taught me a lot about discipline and hard work,” Chevalier reflected. “It definitely helped me do better in school when I returned to MSUB. Having taken so much time off to serve in the guard, I realized how much I missed competing. By then I was older than anyone else on the team and I wanted to find out if I could still compete at a high level.”
Fast forward one year and Chevalier was back on the team and running nearly a full second faster in the 100 meters. She finished with a time of 12.64 seconds at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference outdoor championships, good for 13th place. She also was 19th in the 200 meters.
In the beginning, she struggled to gain a quick start out of the blocks, costing valuable milliseconds on the stopwatch. She made steady progress on improving this weakness last year with coach Woehl and was poised for an even better 2019-20 indoor season when an unexpected injury and a global health crisis drastically changed her course.
Competing in her first meet of the season at the Dave Little Alumni Mile on Jan. 25, Chevalier pulled her hamstring near the mid-point of the 60-meter dash. Despite the pain, she still managed to finish 12th with a time of 8.79 seconds. Determined to get back to competition quickly, she began a rehab assignment for a possible return in the spring. Then in March, the COVID-19 health crisis enveloped the United States and caused the cancellation of spring competition for all NCAA sports. Under the new rules, Chevalier gained a chance to return in the fall and compete for one more season.
“I am really looking forward to having Anne Lory back and healthy this year,” said Woehl. “I think her wealth of experience is going to trickle down to all our newcomers and she’ll do a good job of showing them how we do things. She has the ability to translate hard work in practice to good results at meets. She’s obviously incredibly fast but also puts in the time in order to make things happen.”
Still an active member of the National Guard, Chevalier knows she could be called back into action at any time and always keeps her family informed of that possibility. Protests nationally over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis shined a spotlight on systemic racial inequality in the United States at the end of May and the National Guard was called in to help in several cities. Chevalier stated that while she rarely experiences acts of racism on campus, that it does happen, and Montana is not immune to racial injustice.
“Living in Montana as a minority is challenging,” Chavalier said. “Black people represent such a small portion of the population that it can be hard to fit in. I have experienced a lot of prejudice in my life, even in this state. Sometimes people get so used to their sheltered lives, they struggle to see that this is their problem too, not just in other places. Just because a person may not personally experience it, doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist. I think the biggest thing is being able to open up our eyes and say, hey, this is happening everywhere and we can stand up and be part of the change and make a difference. I was super proud of our community for organizing a peaceful protest right here in Billings and I think that support makes an impact.”
Chevalier’s interest in being a voice for the marginalized fits her career ambitions well. She plans to graduate MSUB with a degree in criminal justice and a minor in sociology. After college, she wants to attend law school and possibly become an attorney.
“I am really passionate about helping people, especially those who don’t have the opportunity to represent themselves,” Chevalier said. She also stated a desire to further help her family and the people of Haiti in some way as part of her future goals. “Sending them money helps for the short term, but I really want to do more. It is a difficult situation for them on a daily basis.”
In the meantime, she has another year to finish strong on the track team and set an example for her teammates. “I really want to use my unique experiences as a platform to help them become better leaders as well. I am so excited to have the opportunity to come back in the fall.”
