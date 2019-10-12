BILLINGS — Summer Miles first-half goal was enough for Montana State Billings to shut out Northwest Nazarene 1-0 Saturday afternoon in women's soccer at Yellowjacket Field.
Miles scored the game-winner at 25:24 off an assist from Amanda Hemmen. It was the first goal of the season for the junior midfielder.
MSUB goal keeper Erinn Harder had three saves to post her GNAC leading third shutout of the season.
NNU outshot the Yellowjackets 13-9, but MSUB had a 4-3 edge for shots on goal.
The win avenged a 4-0 loss to the Nighthawks nine days ago in Nampa, Idaho. MSUB is 3-1-1 at home this season.
The Yellowjackets (4-4-2, 3-2) continue GNAC play with matches at Western Oregon (Thursday) and Concordia (Saturday) this week.
