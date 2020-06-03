Billings Central vs. Glendive

Billings Central's Carlyn Whitney (15) helped Billings Central to a second-place finish at the state tournament last November.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings volleyball coach Casey Williams announced the signings of Carlyn Whitney and Rilee Hohbein for the 2020-21 season on Wednesday.

Whitney, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, finished her career at Billings Central the last two years after transferring from Billings Senior. She held a .215 hitting percentage and averaged .625 blocks per set for the Rams this past season as Central earned a second-place finish at the Class A state tournament.

Hohbein, a 6-foot middle blocker, played two seasons of junior college volleyball for St. Cloud Technical and Community College in Minnesota. She earned all-conference and all-region honors and leaves with the program record for career hitting percentage. 

Whitney and Hohbein give the Yellowjackets seven new recruits this season.

