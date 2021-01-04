BILLINGS — Four Montanans signed letters of intent Monday to join the women's track and field program at Montana State Billings for the 2021-22 academic year.
Faith Ekness of Shepherd, Whitney Herden of Belfry, Riley Noser of Glasgow and Madeline Severson of Manhattan are the latest signees, according to MSUB coach Jonathan Woehl.
Ekness and Noser are in the throwing events. Herden is a sprinter-hurdler, while Severson is in the sprints and jumping events.
Woehl has signed a total of six athletes for next year's team.
