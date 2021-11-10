BILLINGS — Billings West’s Sophie Sievertsen was among three to sign with the Montana State Billings women's soccer team on Wednesday, Yellowjackets coach Stephen Cavallo announced.
Sievertsen, a midfielder, capped her high school career by helping the Golden Bears to the Class AA girls state title this fall. She was a three-time all-state selection at West, and captained the team in her junior and senior seasons.
Sievertsen totaled 24 goals and 25 assists playing primarily as an attacking midfielder under coach Rob Zimmerman. Sievertsen was a four-time academic all-state selection.
Lauren Becraft of Eugene, Oregon, and Alyssa Bosworth of Clovis, California, were the others to sign with MSUB on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.