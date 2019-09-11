BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men’s and women’s soccer programs will be hosting the annual Rimrock Classic in honor of Trevor Wildberger this weekend at Yellowjacket Field.
It is the first home matches of the season for both Yellowjacket teams.
The MSUB women (0-1-1) will play Carroll College on Thursday at 4 p.m., and then take on the University of Mary on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Saints and Marauders will play Thursday at 1 p.m.
The Yellowjacket men (0-1-1) will play Humboldt State on Friday at 3 p.m. and finish the Rimrock Classic with a Sunday 4 p.m. match against the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.
The MSUB men are coming off a 1-1 draw with No. 2-ranked Cal Poly Pomona last Saturday. Goalkeeper Jessy Martin made 11 saves, the most by a Yellowjacket goal keeper in a decade to earn GNAC player of the week honors. Shantik Bedrosian scored MSUB’s goal.
