BILLINGS — Four players have signed national letters of intent to play for the Montana State Billings softball program, coach Lisa McKinney announced.
Among the signees is Dawson Community College transfer Shelby Martin. Originally a product of Helena Capital, Martin hit .445 with 10 home runs and 48 RBIs for the Bucs, and also went 17-2 as a pitcher while being named Region 13 MVP.
The Yellowjackets also signed high school products Brie Frazier, Kilee Imada and Jenna Kister.
Frazier is an all-state shortstop and outfielder from Nine Mile Falls, Washington, while Imada is a middle infielder from Spokane, Washington, who hit .604 last season.
Kister, from Junction City, Oregon, has 547 career strikeouts and an overall pitching record of 73-12. She has hit nine homers with 80 RBIs.
