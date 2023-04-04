ROHNERT PARK, Calif. — The Montana State Billings softball team was defeated in both games of a doubleheader at Sonoma State (California) on Tuesday, losing 5-0 and 6-1 to the Seawolves.

The Yellowjackets (13-21 overall) closed out nonconference play for the season against the No. 13-ranked team in NCAA Division II, struggling to find a groove on offense as MSUB tallied just seven hits in total across the two games.

In Game 1, Sonoma State (27-6) scored all of its runs in the first three innings with three scored in the second, getting them off of back-to-back RBI base hits from Anna Zoia-Buescher and Rylee Nishimoto on Jackets pitcher Alyssa Etheridge (9-11).

Seawolf starter Bailee Reed (11-2) went the distance on the mound, striking out nine Jackets as only Marin Penney and Shelby Martin garnered hits off of her for MSUB.

Sonoma State struck first once again in Game 2 as Nishimoto (who finished with six hits and five RBIs in total Tuesday) had an RBI single in the first inning.

MSUB's Shelby Marquardt drove in the Jackets' only run of the day in the second inning via a fielder's choice off of starter Nichole Sarra to tie the score at 1-1, but the Seawolves built back up their lead the rest of the way — notching six runs on nine hits in all against MSUB starter Julia Qualteri (3-5) — as Charlie Johnson (8-1) pitched 4⅔ scoreless innings in relief.

The Jackets have over a week-long break before returning to Billings for Great Northwest Athletic Conference play against Western Oregon, where MSUB will play the Wolves four times in two days (April 14 and 15) at Avitus Group Stadium. First pitch for the first game will be at 1 p.m. April 14.