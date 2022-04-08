BILLINGS — Visiting Northwest Nazarene University swept Montana State Billings 8-3 and 6-1 Friday afternoon in Great Northwest Athletic Conference softball at Avitus Group Stadium.
The Yellowjackets (11-26, 4-10) and Nighthawks (19-15, 7-3) combined to hit seven home runs in the opener.
Jazlyn Kalehuawehe hit a pair of home runs for MSUB, while teammate Skyler Jenkins also homered.
NNU received two home runs from Maia McNicoll. Sidney Booth and Charlotte Forniss also had round-trippers.
The Yellowjackets were out-hit, 11-4.
MSUB was held to one hit in the nightcap by NNU's Tori Hensley. She struck out five and walked none.
Jenkins had the lone Yellowjacket hit.
Ivy Hommel and Abigail Gagnon homered for the Nighthawks.
The two teams will play another doubleheader on Saturday beginning at noon.
