BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings softball team dropped both ends of a Great Northwest Athletic Conference doubleheader with Western Washington on Saturday at Avitus Group Stadium, 4-0 and 8-5.
In the opener, the Yellowjackets mustered just two hits against WWU pitcher Sydney Brown, as Allie Hughes and Jazlyn Kalehuawehe each singled. Brown also led the Vikings at the plate while helping her own cause by going 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs.
MSUB got its offense going in the second game, as Hughes and Marin Penney each belted home runs. Hughes had two of the Jackets' eight hits. But the Vikings matched it with homers from Dakota Brooks and Kanilehua Pitoy, and got two hits, two runs and two RBIs from leadoff hitter Tatum Dow to complete the sweep.
MSU Billings will again host Western Washington on Sunday for a doubleheader at Avitus Group Stadium. The first game is scheduled to begin at noon.
