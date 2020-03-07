BURNABY, British Columbia — Montana State Billings lost a pair of games 9-8 and 7-6 Saturday to Simon Fraser University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's softball.

MSUB (8-11, 0-2) led 8-6 in the first game and 6-4 in the second before SFU (11-5, 5-1) rallied.

Allie Hughes batted 4 for 4 for the Yellowjackets in Game 1 with two runs batted in. Teammate Taylor Anderson tripled and had three RBI.

Amanada Janes and Hannah Boulanger homered for Simon Fraser.

In the second game, MSUB received home runs from Brittanee Fisher and Payton Reynolds.  Anderson finished with three hits, including a double.

Hanna Finkelstein and Chelsea Hotner drove in three runs apiece for Simon Fraser.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments