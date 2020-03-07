BURNABY, British Columbia — Montana State Billings lost a pair of games 9-8 and 7-6 Saturday to Simon Fraser University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's softball.
MSUB (8-11, 0-2) led 8-6 in the first game and 6-4 in the second before SFU (11-5, 5-1) rallied.
Allie Hughes batted 4 for 4 for the Yellowjackets in Game 1 with two runs batted in. Teammate Taylor Anderson tripled and had three RBI.
Amanada Janes and Hannah Boulanger homered for Simon Fraser.
In the second game, MSUB received home runs from Brittanee Fisher and Payton Reynolds. Anderson finished with three hits, including a double.
Hanna Finkelstein and Chelsea Hotner drove in three runs apiece for Simon Fraser.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.