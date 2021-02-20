DENVER — The Montana State Billings softball team opened its season Saturday with a pair of losses at Regis University 7-2 and 14-5.

The visiting Yellowjackets were playing their first games in more than 11 months.

Sydney Norwood had a two-run triple for MSUB in the first game. 

In the nightcap. Leslie Jones homered for the Yellowjackets in the first inning.  Teammate Taylor Anderson drove in three runs.

The winning Rangers scored all of their runs in the last four innings of the six-inning contest.

Tags

Load comments