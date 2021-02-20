DENVER — The Montana State Billings softball team opened its season Saturday with a pair of losses at Regis University 7-2 and 14-5.
The visiting Yellowjackets were playing their first games in more than 11 months.
Sydney Norwood had a two-run triple for MSUB in the first game.
In the nightcap. Leslie Jones homered for the Yellowjackets in the first inning. Teammate Taylor Anderson drove in three runs.
The winning Rangers scored all of their runs in the last four innings of the six-inning contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.