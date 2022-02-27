MONMOUTH, Ore. — The softball doubleheader the visiting Montana State Billings Yellowjackets were scheduled to play at Western Oregon on Sunday was rained out.

A press release from MSUB said that makeup dates hadn't been announced.

The Yellowjackets (6-12 overall) are scheduled to play their first home games of the season on Saturday against Simon Fraser University at Avitus Group Stadium. The first game of the twin bill starts at 1 p.m. 

