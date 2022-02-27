MONMOUTH, Ore. — The softball doubleheader the visiting Montana State Billings Yellowjackets were scheduled to play at Western Oregon on Sunday was rained out.
A press release from MSUB said that makeup dates hadn't been announced.
The Yellowjackets (6-12 overall) are scheduled to play their first home games of the season on Saturday against Simon Fraser University at Avitus Group Stadium. The first game of the twin bill starts at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.