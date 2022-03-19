MONMOUTH, Ore. — Brittanee Fisher homered twice and drove in six runs Saturday afternoon as Montana State Billings swept Western Oregon University 8-2 and 8-7 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference softball.
Kilee Imada, Skyler Jenkins and Jazlyn Kalehuawehe also hit home runs for the Yellowjackets (10-14, 4-2).
Alyssa Etheridge (4-4) threw a complete game for MSUB in the opener. She allowed five hits in seven innings and survived eight walks.
Reliever Julia Qualteri (5-5) was the winner in Game 2 for the Yellowjackets. She tossed four innings of no-hit ball in relief of starter Jenna Kister.
Fisher batted 1 for 2 with three RBIs in Game 1. She went 3 for 4 with three RBIs in Game 2.
Imada had three RBIs in the first game, while Kalehuawehe drove in three runs in the second game.
MSUB and Western Oregon (13-14, 0-6) are scheduled to play another doubleheader on Sunday.
